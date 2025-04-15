Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 70,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HENKY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 1,158,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $21.37.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.