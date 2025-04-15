Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 659,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,814,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Hertz Global Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

