HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $320,698.38 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. HI has a market cap of $320,698.38 and $179,433.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00011197 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $135,742.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.