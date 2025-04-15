Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Highlands REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Highlands REIT has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

Highlands REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.