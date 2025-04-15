Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 22,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 14,991 shares.The stock last traded at $235.55 and had previously closed at $220.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.59. The company has a market cap of $506.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

