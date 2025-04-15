Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,948. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

