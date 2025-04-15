Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $131.78 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00009712 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $131.78 million and $23.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,971,459 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

