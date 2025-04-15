Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

