Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hunting Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Hunting has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.74.
Hunting Company Profile
