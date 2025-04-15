Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Hunting has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.