Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.71. Approximately 919,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,496,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUT. BTIG Research raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
