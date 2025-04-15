Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.71. Approximately 919,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,496,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUT. BTIG Research raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Down 4.8 %

About Hut 8

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.45.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.