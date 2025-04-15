HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HWH International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 12,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. HWH International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HWH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

