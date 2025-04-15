Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 12.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46). 110,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 596,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.41. The stock has a market cap of £58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 631.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current year.

About Ilika

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

