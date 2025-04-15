Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,714,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

