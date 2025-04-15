Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMCR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

