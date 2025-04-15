Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 18.3 %
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.