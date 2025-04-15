Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.