Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (JOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JOYY opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

