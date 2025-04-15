ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.3 %

ING stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.6526 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

