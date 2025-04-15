Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Ingevity has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

