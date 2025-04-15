Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.