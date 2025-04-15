Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 94,997 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Cohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03.

Copart stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 1,051,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

