Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CAO Sells 497 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.34. 2,579,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.86. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.