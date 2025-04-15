Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

