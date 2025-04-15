Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $327,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 195,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 94,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JIG opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

