Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

