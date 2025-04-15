Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

