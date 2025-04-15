Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

