International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. Research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

