InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.