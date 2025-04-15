Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $593.55 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.