Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.76.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

