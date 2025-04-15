Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

