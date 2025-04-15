Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
IPKW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 45,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,241. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
