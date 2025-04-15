Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $905.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

