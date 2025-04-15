Invesco Ltd. Buys 151,850 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of Powell Industries worth $58,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 198.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $171.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

