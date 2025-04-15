Invesco Ltd. Has $60.42 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $60,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 411,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 126,886 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

