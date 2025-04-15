Invesco Ltd. Has $66.34 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of Sonoco Products worth $66,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SON opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

