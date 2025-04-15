Invesco Ltd. Has $69.37 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of MSA Safety worth $69,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,883,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,825,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in MSA Safety by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 651,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.