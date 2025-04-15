Invesco Ltd. Has $72.92 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of UBS Group worth $72,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

