Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 663.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 172,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 659,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

