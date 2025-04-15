Invesco Ltd. Sells 130,468 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Commercial Metals worth $56,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.