Invesco Ltd. Sells 199,979 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $75,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

