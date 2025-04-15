Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

