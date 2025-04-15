Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,957,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,178,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,620,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 762.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 67,505 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

