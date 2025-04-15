InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 50,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,524. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.