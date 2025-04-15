InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 50,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,524. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

