Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 541.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 3,578,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,618. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Investview
