Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 541.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investview Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 3,578,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,618. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

