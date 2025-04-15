Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $44,167.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,429.27. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after buying an additional 1,416,781 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

