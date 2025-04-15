Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s current price.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

IRWD opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after buying an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 677,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 469,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

