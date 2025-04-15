iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

