iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

