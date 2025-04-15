iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $274,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

